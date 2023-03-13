Submitted by Michelle Cardinal
The Terry Thomas Foundation recently awarded a two-year grant to Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI). The grant will fund the purchase of a salient video server for the Hospice House’s security system.
Susan Goodhue, executive director of the foundation, and board member Dewey Benefield presented the first $15,000 installment to HGI executive director, Paula Di Landro, and development manager Amy Broderick.
Pictured are Broderick, from left, Goodhue, Benefield, and Di Landro.