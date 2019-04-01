Submitted by Amy Broderick
The Brunswick Chapter of the Georgia Power Legacy Project recently donated $3,200 to help renovate the Patient and Family Outdoor Sanctuary and boardwalk of Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI).
HGI is one of only two local nonprofits chosen in 2019 to benefit from this volunteer outreach program.
The donation was made in memory of two family members of Georgia Power Company (GPC) employees, Sarah Jeffords and James Flowers.
Pictured are Jason Bennett of GPC, from left; Naieem Stokes of GPC; Patty Crosby of HGI; Graham White of GPC, and Susan Conway of HGI.