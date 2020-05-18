Submitted by Laura Young
Hospice of the Golden Isles honored healthcare workers at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals of the Southeast Georgia Health System by donating four “thank you” banners.
To learn more about supporting Southeast Georgia Health System or expressing a gesture of gratitude for its team members, visit wearethefoundation.org. Pictured are Amy Broderick, development and community relations manager for Hospice of the Golden Isles, from left; Christy Jordan, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Southeast Georgia Health System; and Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System.