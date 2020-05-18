051820_hospital
Buy Now

Submitted by Laura Young

Hospice of the Golden Isles honored healthcare workers at the Brunswick and Camden hospitals of the Southeast Georgia Health System by donating four “thank you” banners.

To learn more about supporting Southeast Georgia Health System or expressing a gesture of gratitude for its team members, visit wearethefoundation.org. Pictured are Amy Broderick, development and community relations manager for Hospice of the Golden Isles, from left; Christy Jordan, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Southeast Georgia Health System; and Michael D. Scherneck, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System.

More from this section

Celebrating 25 years of books and more

Celebrating 25 years of books and more

“Books are the quietest and most constant of friends; they are the most accessible and wisest of counsellors, and the most patient of teachers,” so said Charles William Eliot – President of Harvard for the longest time in history, 1869–1909. An April 2020 GJ Ford Bookshop customer had this t…

L Street work nearly done

L Street work nearly done

Work crews are preparing to lay the final section of pavement Monday to complete the first phase of the L Street improvement project.