Submitted by Michelle Cardinal
Hospice of the Golden Isles was recently awarded an $18,000 grant from the Terry Thomas Foundation.
Hospice of the Golden Isles operates the area’s only inpatient and residential Hospice House. In 2021, more than 275 patients were served in the Jolley House and Robinson Center where staff provide all levels of hospice care from routine and general inpatient, to residential and respite. The grant will be used to replace the carpeting in the Robinson Center and Jolley House.
Pictured are Susan Goodhue, Terry Thomas executive director, from left; Amy Broderick, HGI Development & Community Relations Manager; Dewey Benefield, Terry Thomas Foundation Board member; and Paula Di Landro, Hospice of the Golden Isles executive director.