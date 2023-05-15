050823_HGI Nurses
Submitted by Michelle Cardinal

May is National Nurses Month, and Hospice of the Golden Isles, a community-based non-profit organization, recognizes nurses who care for terminally ill patients while providing support and spiritual care for patients and families.

A hospice nurse cares for people diagnosed with six months or less to live and has chosen hospice care at the end of life. A hospice nurse focuses on comfort and quality of life as part of the hospice philosophy of care. They provide individualized care based on each person’s unique needs. Hospice of the Golden Isles employs over 45 nurses who care for 90 patients daily, advocate for them, and provide the best end-of-life care possible.

Pictured on the front row are Jaime Gurnsey, from left, Larissa Bryant and Lynn Franklin. On the back row are Natasha Kinnear, from left, Michael Relyea and Trent Kaszas.

