Susan de Cuba
Buy Now

Submitted by Amy Broderick

Susan de Cuba has been named as the interim CEO for Hospice of the Golden Isles. De Cuba has held several leadership positions such as director of community relations, vice-president of community outreach, executive vice-president and president and C.E.O. during her time at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Port St. Lucie, Fla..

De Cuba, pictured, has nearly 15 years of hospice and palliative experience behind her, and she will be temporarily sharing her leadership with Hospice of the Golden Isles.

More from this section

Rejuvenate your appearance with new non-surgical procedure

Rejuvenate your appearance with new non-surgical procedure

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. She has a tranquil, standalone facility with an onsite surgical suite located on St. Simons Island, in the Gascoigne Bluff area. Dr. Bowen and her staff…

+3
Group contends bill would hurt preserve heritage assets

Group contends bill would hurt preserve heritage assets

A Georgia House bill that would ease the transfer of public land into private hands in order to preserve heritage assets is actually intended to help developers, and Department of Natural Resources communications prove it, according to a coastal conservation group.