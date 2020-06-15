Submitted by Amy Broderick
Susan de Cuba has been named as the interim CEO for Hospice of the Golden Isles. De Cuba has held several leadership positions such as director of community relations, vice-president of community outreach, executive vice-president and president and C.E.O. during her time at the Treasure Coast Hospice in Port St. Lucie, Fla..
De Cuba, pictured, has nearly 15 years of hospice and palliative experience behind her, and she will be temporarily sharing her leadership with Hospice of the Golden Isles.