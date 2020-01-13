Submitted by Amy Broderick
At the annual holiday board dinner, the Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI) leadership team recognized Helen Benefield Billings for her years of dedication and service on the board of directors and beyond as a hospice champion.
For more information on Hospice of the Golden Isles, call 912-265-4735 or 866-275-6801, or visit the website at Hospice.me.
Pictured are the Rev. Tom Purdy, HGI board president; Karen Brubaker, HGI CEO; Helen Benefield Billings; and the Rev. Marcia Cochran, HGI board past-president.