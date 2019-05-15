Submitted by Amy Broderick
For the seventh consecutive year, Hospice of the Golden Isles (HGI) has been named a Hospice Honors recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys and advanced analytics. Hospice Honors is a prestigious program that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality as measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
Pictured are the HGI Leadership team Dr. John Shaner, CMO, from left; Karen Miller, CEO, Susan Conway, CCO and Jamie Burriss, CFO.
For more information on Hospice of the Golden Isles, call 912-265-4735 or 866-275-6801, or visit the website at Hospice.me.