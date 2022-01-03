Submitted by Tiffany King
The Hope 1312 Collective has established the Hope 1312 Collective Scholarship at the College of Coastal Georgia for students who have been impacted by the child welfare system. A $2,500 scholarship will be awarded to two students who’ve had involvement in child welfare, such as previously being in foster care, having a parent that was in foster care, or being a part of a family that fostered children. Recipients must be in good academic standing at the College and are pursuing a career in child welfare.
Hope 1312 Collective serves as a liaison between the church, the community and the child welfare system. Through a variety of services, trainings and resources, Hope 1312 Collective works to rewrite the story of child welfare by providing tangible hope for children in hard places and create lasting change in the lives of at-risk children in the community.
Pictured are vice president of advancement Jamie Bessette, from left, College of Coastal Georgia president Michelle Johnston, Hope 1312 Collective founding director Ally Christianson, and director of strategic growth and development Sarah Meyer.