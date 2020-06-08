The Tau chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators, recently initiated Alyssa Wingate and Pippy Morris into membership of the organization. Wingate and Morris are educators in the Glynn County School System. Pictured are Pippy Morris, from left, Michelle Riner and Elyssa Wingate.
More from this section
Safety has always been at the forefront for Overhead Door of Brunswick, and it continues to be one of the company’s core values.
There is a line from Hamlet that is often misquoted thusly: Methinks thou doth protest too much.
Dayton Austin recently had to make one of the most difficult decisions he’s faced during his 18-year career with the Boys & Girls Club.
Cindy DePratter has been following health guidelines since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite receiving thousands of letters opposed to a new landfill in Brantley County, its plans have passed the first test at the state Environmental Protection Division.
Featured Special Section
- To view this section click the image on the left.
- First COVID-19 related death in McIntosh, second in Glynn reported Monday
- Political campaigning changing little, despite easing of COVID-19 restrictions
- Health department reports second COVID-19 related death in Glynn County
- McIntosh County reports first death related to COVID-19
- State releases guidelines to reopen schools
Latest News
- South African opposition leader protests brutality in US, SA
- Security chief: France to abandon police chokeholds, as Floyd’s death sparks anger over French police tactics
- Settler leader: Netanyahu moving ahead with annexation plans
- Turkey: 2 journalists detained over 'espionage' probe
- In Bristol, toppling of slave trader's statue a major moment
Most Popular
Articles
- Lifeguards rescue four from current
- Potential protestors concern city officials
- Omega Psi Phi chapter continuing call for justice for Ahmaud Arbery
- GBI testifies that Arbery ran for his life
- GBI testifies that Arbery ran for his life
- County cuts $422K from sheriff's budget
- State releases guidelines to reopen schools
- Net panels going into barrier around Golden Ray
- Demonstrators demand justice for Arbery, call for community change
- Bridge closed to thru-traffic in McIntosh County
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.