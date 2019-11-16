Submitted by John Waters
James Vivenzio, lead guardian of Coastal Georgia Honor Flight, recently addressed members and guests of Golden Isles Networks at the group’s quarterly open forum at Magnolia Manor Retirement Community.
Vivenzio gave an insider’s view of the 16-hour day visiting Washington’s many memorials, including the World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, the Vietnam Memorial Wall, Arlington Cemetery during its inspirational changing of the guard and many others.
Coastal Georgia Honor Flight receives no government funding; so they depend on contributions from the local community.
They also need volunteers and guardians to accompany every veteran on the trip. The next Honor Flight is scheduled for May 2, 2020. For more information, visit www.coastalgeorgiahonorflight.org.