Submitted by Elaine Clark
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemeteries recently participated in PorchFest, a vendor event sponsored by Home Life on Glynco. During PorchFest, local businesses showcased their services and products to residents, their families, staff and the community.
BMP offered a custom-made gift basket as their door prize. Candice Parker Jones, owner of BMP and its affiliates, from left, presented the basket to drawing winner, Linda Forsyth, with son, Donald Forsyth, a local attorney and Army veteran whom served in Iraq.