Submitted by Liz DeMato
Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation recently hosted its seventh annual Ophelia’s Classic Car Challenge in Brunswick.
Classic cars from all over southeast Georgia vied for the championship.
Awards were presented to the following participants: John Gibson of the Early Ford V-8 Club, first place, 1936 Ford Phaeton; Richard M. Padgett Sr. of the Classic Coastal Cruisers, second place 1930 Willy Whippit; Debbie Graham of the Classic Coastal Cruisers, third place, 1963 Chevrolet Corvair; Cheryl Hill of the Classic Coastal Cruisers, fourth place, 1951 Ford F1 Truck; and Stu Graham of the Classic Coastal Cruisers, 1973 Volkswagen Thing.
The People’s Choice winner was Cheryl Hill, 1951 Ford F1 Truck.
The Most Original was Freddy Merritt, 1951 Ford Truck.
The 50/50 Raffle winners were Caroline Hodges, Finn Tucker and Georgia Williams. They donated their winnings back to Friends of Hofwyl, and in return, they were invited to attend the tentatively scheduled annual Christmas Program 2020 and Easter Egg Hunt 2021.
All proceeds from this event benefit Hofwyl-Broadfield Plantation, a state historic site.
Pictured are John Gibson, from left, Richard Padgett Sr., Debbie Graham, Cheryl Hill and Stu Graham.