Submitted by Dona Colglazier
Larry Hobbs is an award winning writer and journalist. He writes a weekly history column for the Brunswick News and has been recognized by the Georgia Press Association.
His interest in local history has resulted in two books on the subject: A Historical Crash Course on Coastal Georgia and The Golden Isles and Coast Tales. He spoke to Kiwanis about Sidney Lanier and his poem, “the Marshes of Glynn.” Lanier was a soldier and had tuberculosis and died at only 39. Hobbs spoke about and has written about many other people in the history of the Golden Isles. Shown above are Shaw McVeigh, Kiwanis program chairman, from left; Larry Hobbs; and Rex Stalvey, Kiwanis president.