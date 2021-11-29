112921_program
Submitted by Tom Pfaffenbach

The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island hosted Jim McKenna, who presented a program dressed as Major William Horton, at the group’s November program. McKenna shared Horton’s life story and his role in the development of Fort Frederica and the north end of Jekyll Island where the remains of his tabby house are still standing. Pictured are Rita Thompson, president, from left; Jim McKenna as Major Horton; Terry Frey, program chair; and Ruthmary Williams, communications chair.

The picturesque Darien waterfront is bustling with new construction. Real estate developer Art Lucas, of Lucas Properties, saw an opportunity five or so years ago, and together with the McIntosh County Industrial Development Authority, put together a planned development package for the city’…

People in need of physical therapy have a new option in the Golden Isles. CORA Physical Therapy has recently opened its newest location in the Village at Glynn Place, which also is home to Publix. An outpatient physical therapy clinic, CORA has been in business since 1998.

While perhaps the most high-profile court case in Glynn County history was resolved mere blocks away, volunteers at Russell’s Sports Bar made their own impact on the community.