Submitted by Tom Pfaffenbach
The Friends of Historic Jekyll Island hosted Jim McKenna, who presented a program dressed as Major William Horton, at the group’s November program. McKenna shared Horton’s life story and his role in the development of Fort Frederica and the north end of Jekyll Island where the remains of his tabby house are still standing. Pictured are Rita Thompson, president, from left; Jim McKenna as Major Horton; Terry Frey, program chair; and Ruthmary Williams, communications chair.