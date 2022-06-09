Submitted by Shirley Douglass
The arts facet of the Brunswick Chapter of the Links Incorporated awarded the winners of their National Postal Art Competition.
The theme was “The Art of Social Justice to Transform Communities” with artwork expressing students’ views on social justice issues.
The students of the Brunswick High School Art Club participated under the direction of Tamara Daughtry.
The winners are: first place, Akima Murphy; second place, Selah Joy Ramos; and third place, Shiloh Ferguson.
