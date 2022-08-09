Submitted by Shirley Douglass
Kylie Dallas, a senior at Brunswick High School, received a scholarship from the Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. She will be continuing her education at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
The Brunswick Chapter of The Links, Incorporated strives to encourage minority students and students in underserved or rural communities to enroll and graduate from an accredited college, university or post-secondary school. To assist in this endeavor, the chapter awards annual scholarships to graduating seniors within their service area (Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties). This year, eight scholarships totaling $3,600 were awarded to local seniors.
Pictured is Kylie Dallas.