060120_hospice
060120_hospice

Submitted by Amy Broderick

Hospice of the Golden Isles was recently named a Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst. Hospice Honors is a national award that recognizes hospices providing the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. This year marks the eighth consecutive year for HGI to be a Hospice Honors recipient and the fourth time being awarded the Elite designation. HGI remains the only hospice in Georgia to receive Hospice Honors for all eight years it has been awarded.

Hospice of the Golden Isles is a 501©(3) community-based, nonprofit organization serving patients in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton counties.

For more information on Hospice of the Golden Isles, call 912-265-4735 or 866-275-6801, or visit the website at Hospice.me.

