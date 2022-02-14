Submitted by Peter Dillon
The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) recently joined with the Glynn County American Legion Family to honor and recognize the first responders who saved the crew of the MV Golden Ray when it sank in St. Simons Sound. Each of the 30 heroes received awards from the SAR and the American Legion as well as Congressional Recognition from Congressman Buddy Carter’s office. More than 100 people attended the ceremony.
Pictured on the back row are James Stoddard, from left, Chris Russom, Chad Lee, Skyler Dione, Cindy Williams (for the late Ricky Williams), Brett Hannon, Timothy Cheek, Jeff Stokes, Kyle Brown, David Colquit, Henry Wynn, Robert Darby, Danny Jones, Lawrence Gray and Jonathan Tennant
On the front row are Vicky West, from left, Zachary Griffis, Colte Shaske, Mark Carson, Jay Bright
Those not pictured but honored were Edwin Fendig III, Bruce Fendig, Gordon Strother, John Beimier, Will Stubbs, Clifton Gorden, Jamie Kavanaugh, Scott Cook, Michael Giery and Tommy Brooks.