Submitted by Mary Lynch
Helping Hugs Inc., the Haiti ministry of St. William Catholic Church, welcomed back to the leadership role the organization’s first president, Aidine Kiernan. The president’s position had been vacant for six months when Kiernan agreed to return.
Kiernan kept up with the organization through its publications and continued to support its projects through its fundraising activities. In addition to her leadership skills, Kiernan speaks French and will be able to clearly communicate with leaders of our twin parish, St. Joseph, in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti.
Acting president Jan LaBoone has brought Kiernan up to speed. They are currently in the planning phase of the annual gala fundraiser, the Fête for Haiti, which will be held in the parish hall on Nov. 5.
Pictured are Aidine Kiernan, from left, and Jan LaBoone.