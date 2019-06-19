Submitted by Patricia Porto
GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club recently held its monthly meeting at the Golden Corral in Brunswick.
Mary Lynch, secretary of Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc. was the guest speaker who shared her experiences as she had traveled there three times. As slides of former mission trips to Cotes-de-Fer were shown, Lynch explained how they provide aid in education, medical mission, water and infrastructure. The organization, established in 2008, works out of St. Williams Catholic Church on St. Simons Isalnd. Also pictured are Peggy Tuten, international outreach chair of the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club, left, and Mary Lynch, secretary of Helping Hugs for Haiti Inc.