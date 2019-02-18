Submitted by Mary Lynch
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, an all-volunteer ministry of St. William Catholic Church, has as its mission “to help distressed communities in need of material, educational or medical supplies.” The organization is currently paired with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. Partnering with the Brunswick chapter of The Links Inc. and the Southeast Georgia Health System, it conducts an annual medical mission to St. Joseph and its outlying chapels. Through its education campaign, it raises funds to support the operating expenses of three schools.
Its major fundraiser each fall, the Fête for Haiti, provides the finances for clean water systems and infrastructure needs that resulted from the earthquake and recent hurricanes.
Helping Hugs welcomes the contributions of everyone in the community in the support of those less fortunate in Haiti. Officers may be contacted at P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or at our website, www.helpinghugsinc.org.
Pictured are recently elected officers, Jan LaBoone, vice-president, from left; Mary Lynch, corresponding secretary; Kevin Callahan, treasurer; and Bill Horn, secretary.