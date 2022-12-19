Submitted by Mary Lynch
The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute invited Helping Hugs for Haiti to be the speaker for its December meeting. Advocating for Abbott’s vision for racial and religious harmony, institute members were interested in learning about Helping Hugs ministry with the Côtes-de-Fer community in Haiti. Mary Lynch shared the 14-year history of the organization which focuses on education, medical, water and infrastructure projects. Evelyne Marshall shared the vision of the future of Helping Hugs. Self sustainability being an essential goal, the new program, the Tree Currency Program, holds a lot of hope for the Haitian community as the farmers learn to improve their livelihoods
A new fundraising project, ”Special Blessings”, was introduced by Marshall. In the giving to Helping Hugs, with the help of this little book, a child will be able to see the deep impact his/her gift has on the Haitian community of Cote de Fer. Books were offered to Institute members and will be available after Sunday Masses at St. William.
Pictured are Helping Hugs officers Evelyn Marshall and Mary Lynch, from left, and Robert S. Abbot Race Unity Institute officers Donna Bassett and LaTanya Abbott-Austin.