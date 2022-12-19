121922_hugs
Buy Now

Submitted by Mary Lynch

The Robert S. Abbott Race Unity Institute invited Helping Hugs for Haiti to be the speaker for its December meeting. Advocating for Abbott’s vision for racial and religious harmony, institute members were interested in learning about Helping Hugs ministry with the Côtes-de-Fer community in Haiti. Mary Lynch shared the 14-year history of the organization which focuses on education, medical, water and infrastructure projects. Evelyne Marshall shared the vision of the future of Helping Hugs. Self sustainability being an essential goal, the new program, the Tree Currency Program, holds a lot of hope for the Haitian community as the farmers learn to improve their livelihoods

A new fundraising project, ”Special Blessings”, was introduced by Marshall. In the giving to Helping Hugs, with the help of this little book, a child will be able to see the deep impact his/her gift has on the Haitian community of Cote de Fer. Books were offered to Institute members and will be available after Sunday Masses at St. William.

Pictured are Helping Hugs officers Evelyn Marshall and Mary Lynch, from left, and Robert S. Abbot Race Unity Institute officers Donna Bassett and LaTanya Abbott-Austin.

More from this section

Shrimp company proud of its local ties

Shrimp company proud of its local ties

Everyone knows that fresh is best, and that’s why purchasing shrimp, fish and other seafood from a retail market like the one at Anchored Shrimp is a great idea. The company specializes in Wild Georgia Shrimp, which is the cream of the crop. According to the Anchored Shrimp website, Wild Geo…

Farm stand brings fresh produce to area

Farm stand brings fresh produce to area

When folks relocate to the Golden Isles they notice different things about the area, when they’re comparing it, in the mind’s eye, to places they’ve lived before. When Amanda and Dante McCleery made the move, they realized there was a serious need for fresh local produce. And that’s how Farm…

Lights of Christmases past return to Pier Village

Lights of Christmases past return to Pier Village

It took more than a village to raise the holiday lights along St. Simons Island’s Mallery Street shopping district this year, but the results are causing more “oohs” and “ahhs” than a Fourth of July fireworks show.