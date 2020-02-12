Submitted by Mary Lynch
At a recent meeting, Robert Hochwald, president of Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, accepted a donation from the GFWC Brunswick Woman’s Club.
Three club members presented Helping Hugs with 130 sewing kits and 16 bathing kits for their annual shipment to Haiti. Each sewing kit contained all the basic supplies, including a pair of reading glasses, for the women to perform simple sewing tasks. The bathing kits contain a washcloth and bar of Ivory soap.
Both kits are packaged in plastic resealable containers. Helping Hugs is a nonprofit ministry of St. William Catholic Church, partnered with St. Joseph Church in Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti through the Parish Twinning Program of the Americas.
Pictured are Robert Hochwald, from left, Kathleen Orison Dawson, Hilda Hagerty and Pat Porto.