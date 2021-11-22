Submitted by Mary Lynch
Members of the Brunswick Women’s Club recently donated 56 t-shirt dresses for girls and ladies, 24 sewing kits complete with eyeglasses and 25 bathing kits to the people of Côtes-de-Fer, Haiti. Helping Hugs for Haiti, a non-profit within St. Williams Catholic Church on St. Simons Island, received the donation and will send it.
Pictured on the first row are Jan LaBoone of Helping Hugs, from left; Patricia Porto, Lillie Smith, Kathleen Orians Dawson and Natalie Hollingsworth, all of the Brunswick Women’s Club. Pictured on the second row are Kevin Callahan, from left, Bill Horn, Dick Schmidt, Bob Hochwald of Helping Hugs.
Project members who are not pictured include Olivia Holland, Sheron Miller and Hilda Hagarty.