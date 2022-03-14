Submitted by Mary Lynch
Helping Hugs Inc. for Haiti, a 501c3 non-profit and mission of St. William Catholic Church, recently announced its annual fundraiser for three rural elementary schools that educate more than 300 students.
Locals can help an impoverished child receive an education and a hot, nutritious meal each day. Seventy dollars is all it takes to send a child to school for one year. Donations are tax deductible.
Donations in any amount may be made on the Helping Hugs website: www.helpinghugsinc.org or by mail at Helping Hugs Inc. — Education, P.O. Box 24477, St. Simons Island, GA 31522.
Pictured are the students the organization helps in Haiti.