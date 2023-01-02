Submitted by Jim Kielt
Hello Goodbuy recently offered a $5,000 grant to the Golden Isles Veterans’ Village. It was a part of the nonprofit’s Give Back program that aids other local nonprofits.
Hello Goodbuy is an outreach ministry of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church on Gloucester Street in Brunswick. They have been donating profits from their thrift store to community groups for the last 12 years.
Golden Isles Veterans Village Inc. is a 501c3 located at the corner of MLK and G streets and is building 30 tiny homes and a community center to provide services for homeless veterans.
Pictured are Jim Kielt, Golden Isles Veterans Village board member, from left; Lorene Reid, president of Golden Isles Veterans Village.