Submitted by Louisa Nightingale
hello, Goodbuy Thrift Store sponsored the Glynn Academy Terror Buddies Program during the month of March. Through this program, which sponsors a different organization each month, it was able to donate $1,156.50 to support their work partnering students with disabilities with their peers to build bonds and create memories.
Five sponsorships are available for the year 2021. For details, visit hellogoodbuystore.com/monthly-sponsorship/ to learn more about this program and its requirements.
Pictured on the back row are Amanda O’Brien, from left, Makyhia Holland, Christopher VanAtta, Edward Hart and Louisa Nightingale. On the front row are Abbigale Carson, left, and Brenda Haywood.