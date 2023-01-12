Submitted by Jen Tacbas
Great Books for Kids was one of the local nonprofits recently selected to receive a grant through hello Goodbuy’s bi-annual funding program. Great Books for Kids founder, Jen Tacbas, left, met with Hello Goodbuy Board Member and volunteer, Chrys Graham, to accept a $5000 check which will allow Tacbas to purchase a special book for 282 Kindergarteners in Glynn County for their homes.
The book titled “The Complete Farmyard Tales,” is a hardcover dual-reader containing 20 stories. Each page includes simple text at the top for the child to read and more advanced text at the bottom for the parent to read.
This book will be a valuable resource for families, allowing the child to practice his/her reading skills at home while encouraging parental involvement in the child’s learning and family bonding time through reading. The book also comes with an audio CD of all 20 stories read aloud that the child can play in a CD/DVD/Blu-ray player, follow along in the book, and independently practice his/her reading skills.
To learn more about Great Books for Kids, visit https://greatbooksforkids.org.