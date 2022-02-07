Submitted by Louisa Nightingale
hello, Goodbuy, a thrift store and outreach ministry of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, distributed its second round of funding for the year. The nonprofit distributed $71,597 to 19 local charities in Glynn County. That brings the year end total giving to more than $140,000. Since establishing this ministry and in 2012, this organization has distributed over $1.3 million to 125-plus local charities.
Pictured are some of the recipients that received funding Tim Harden of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; Brenda Branson of the Golden Isles YMCA; Ally Christianson of Hope 1312 Collective; Beth Walker of Glynn Co 4-H; Lea King-Badyna of Keep Golden Isles Beautiful; Shirley Wilson, Ph.D., of the Chapter of Links; Maria Gamble and Donna Howard of Saved by Grace; Brandon and Riley Leston of Riley’s Soles for Souls; Jordan Taylor and Lea Maye Smith of Frederica Academy; Beth Keen and Nicole Allen of the Remedy Project; Becca Randall of Habitat for Humanity; Markisha Butler of the STAR Foundation; Kaki Thurber of Hand in Hand of Glynn; Valerie Williams and Brian Scott of Lovesmart; Rachael Thompson of Glynn Environmental Coalition; Heather Heath of Golden Isles Arts & Humanities; Michelle Maddox of Ferst Readers of Glynn; Jenna Kennedy of Faithworks; and Mary Ellen Dowdy of HIS Ministries.