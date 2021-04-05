Hello, Goodbuy Thrift Store sponsored No Kill Glynn County Inc. during the month of February. Through this program, which sponsors a different organization each month, the nonprofit was able to donate more than $1,100 to support their work of keeping animals out of the local shelter and in loving homes.
Hello, Goodbuy has sponsorships available for the year 2021. For more information, visit hellogoodbuystore.com/monthly-sponsorship.
Pictured are Shelly B. Bydlinski, co-founder and president of No Kill Glynn County Inc., left, and Louisa Nightingale, general manager Hello, Goodbuy Thrift Store.