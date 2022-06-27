Submitted by Louisa Nightingale
Hello, Goodbuy recently held its first Give Back Ceremony of the year at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Twenty-seven local charities in Glynn County received funds totaling $116,400. Since its inception in 2011, the hello, Goodbuy Outreach Ministry has distributed over $1.5 million to more than 149 nonprofits serving the Golden Isles. The funds are earned from sale of merchandise at the hello, Goodbuy Thrift Store, 1523 Glynn Ave., Brunswick.
For more information about the grants or the nonprofit, visit hellogoodbuystore.com.
Pictured are representatives for the grant recipients. On the bottom row are Kevin Pullen and Terri Evans of Glynn Visual Arts, from left; Katherine Morse and Vonda Harrington of Brunswick Christian Academy; Louisa Nightingale, general manager of hello, Goodbuy; Jenna Lightfoot and Tresena Bowe of St. Mark’s Towers Foundation; Sandra McLeod of the Island Players; and Amy Broderick of Hospice of the Golden Isles.
On the top row are Russell Marane of Golden Isles Youth Orchestra, from left; Jodi Benner of Children in Action Sports; Kelley Spader of St. Francis Xavier Catholic School; Danielle Shelton of Clean Your Plate; Virginia Schlegel and Sher Pollard of Humane Society of Southeast Georgia; Jennifer Floyd of America’s Second Harvest; Beth Vanderbeck of Morningstar CFS; Shelly Bydlinski of No Kill, Glynn; Commander Pamela Bailey of DAV Chapter 36; Jane Christian of SOAR; Rev. DeWayne Cope of St. Athanasius Church; Cary Greenfield of CASA Glynn; Sue Miller of Shepherds for Seniors; Laura Limp of American Red Cross; Steve Temmer of Centered for Life; Barbara Franklin of SHARE; Gary Fiveash of Brunswick Council on Disabilities; Darlene Wymes of Golden Isles Senior Citizens Foundation; Julie Lord of Girl Scouts Historic Georgia; Gil Nellis and Julia Martin of Faithful Love; and Bob McGuire, board member hello, Goodbuy.