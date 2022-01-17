Submitted by Louisa Nightingale
hello Goodbuy, a thrift store and outreach ministry of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, distributed its second round of funding for the year. Distributing $71,597 to 19 local charities in Glynn County brings the year end total giving to more than $140,000. Since establishing this ministry in 2012, this organization has distributed over $1.3 million to more than 125 local charities.
Pictured are representatives of organizations receiving funds: Tim Harden, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, from left; Brenda Branson, Golden Isles YMCA; Ally Christianson, Hope 1312 Collective; Beth Walker, Glynn Co 4-H; Lea King-Badyna, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful; Shirley Wilson, PhD., Brunswick Chapter of Links Inc.; Maria Gamble and Donna Howard, Saved by Grace; Brandon and Riley Leston, Riley’s Soles for Souls; Jordan Taylor and Lea Maye Smith. Frederica Academy; Beth Keen and Nicole Allen, The Remedy Project; Becca Randall, Habitat for Humanity; Markisha Butler, STAR Foundation; Kaki Thurber, Hand in Hand of Glynn; Valerie Williams and Brian Scott, Lovesmart; Rachael Thompson, Glynn Environmental Coalition; Heather Heath, Golden Isles Arts & Humanities; Michelle Maddox, FERST Readers of Glynn; Jenna Kennedy, FaithWorks; and Mary Ellen Dowdy, HIS Ministries.