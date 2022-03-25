Submitted by Tiffany King
hello Goodbuy, a thrift store and outreach ministry of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, has created the hello Goodbuy Scholarship at the College of Coastal Georgia. The scholarship will benefit full-time students in good academic standing at the college, who have graduated from a Glynn County high school and demonstrated a financial need.
hello Goodbuy has given back over $1 million to better the community.
Pictured are Alan Younger, chairman of the board of advisors of hello Goodbuy, from left, the Rev. Alan Akridge, college president Michelle R. Johnston and vice president of advancement Jamie Bessette.