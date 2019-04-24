By Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System held its annual National Volunteer Week Luncheon to recognize the more than 300 volunteers who share their time and talents to assist patients, visitors and team members at the health system’s Brunswick and Camden hospitals, as well as the Senior Care Centers in Brunswick and St. Marys. The 2018 Volunteers of the Year were also named during the luncheon: Patti Crandall for the Brunswick and Jeanne Kelly for the Camden, pictured.
The following auxiliary volunteers were presented with service pins in recognition of the number of hours they volunteered over the past year. For 300 hours: Barbara Anderson, Nancy Bandy, Paul Belcher, Donna Bernard, Jean Black, Patricia Blash, Robert Brown, Jim Crandall, Judith Cressman, Michele Cunliffe, D.Andrea Davis, Bruce Dod, Patricia Galloway, Ann Granger, Dorothy Hattaway, Diane Heinecke, Dan Hill, Terri Hill, Malcom Holmes, Carolyn Kacedon, Ellyn Koehler, Jane Lane, Joanne Langhorne, Katie Lightbody, Judith Longfield, Joelle Marcel, James McGhin, Thomas O’Shaughnessy, Barbara Ann Smith, Barbara S. Smith, William Smith, Jan Storch, Laree Talab, Susan Van Dyk, Katalin Vickers, Barbara Walters and Carol Wright.
For 400 hours: Suzanne Ashmore, Amy Baron, Barbara Bell, Sharon Bowen, Kathleen Cobb, Joy Cook, Billie Croft, Kathleen Dawson, Marie Devine, Geri Dod, Terri Dunkle, Ian Easton, Raylene Grynkewich, Jean Highsmith, Clifford Jackson, Jeanne Kelly, Carolyn King, Daniel Lawton, Elizabeth Martin, Shirley Palmer, Suzanne Palmer, Teri Peters, Nicole Quiter, Patricia Shaw and Melanie Spivey.
For 500 hours: Michelle Austin, Glenda Battle, Tricia Boatright, Judy Crews, Jean Farrant, Judy Hall, Beth Herrin, Yvonne Horton, Terry Hughes, David Jamison, Ruth Jamison, Brenda Keene, Carolyn McNeese, Rena Thompson, Sarah Williams, Kathleen Worthing and Margie Young.
For 600 hours: Vera Dockery, Larry Greene, Chris Harris, Connie Johnson, Marilyn Masson, Enoch Prow and Brenda Toth.
For 700 hours: Les Breen, Linda Greene, George Hardee, Gene Laurendeau and James Walker.
For 800 hours: Patricia Breen and Joyce Toler
For 900 hours: Mary Lynne Cochran and Joy Scott
For 1,000 hours: Peggy Tuten