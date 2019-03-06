Submitted by Laura Young
The Brunswick hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System recently wrapped up its 2018 fundraising campaign for the United Way with a $65,000 check presentation to Randal Morris, 2018-19 workplace campaign chairman and Virginia Brown, president and CEO, United Way of Coastal Georgia Inc. Funds were raised through team member contributions and fundraising events, including a Krispy Kreme doughnut sale, trivia and karaoke at Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill, penny jar collections, prize drawings and much more.
Pictured are Randal Morris, from left, and Virginia Brown, executive director of United Way of Coastal Georgia Inc.; Stephanie Sinopoli, United Way campaign co-chair and director of the Cancer Care Centers; Michael D. Scherneck, health system president and CEO; Donna Boatright, United Way campagin co-chair and manager of patient financial services, and Melissa Toler, manager, physician practices.