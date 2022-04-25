Submitted by Laura Young
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently celebrated National Doctors’ Day by paying tribute to the physicians who impact lives.
To honor the Brunswick hospital’s medical staff, the health system made a $2,500 donation to FaithWorks. This community-based ecumenical ministry focuses on community healthcare services and poverty needs in Glynn County and the surrounding southeast Georgia region. Established in 1995 as a ministry of the United Methodist Church, more than 85 churches, 170 businesses and 51 service organizations now support and participate in the fulfillment of FaithWorks’ mission to foster relationships and community spirit by connecting people to eliminate prejudice and to heal brokenness.
Pictured are Dr. Denny Carter, chief of the Brunswick hospital’s medical staff, from left; Scott Raynes, president and CEO of the Southeast Georgia Health System; and the Rev. Wright A. Culpepper, executive director of FaithWorks.