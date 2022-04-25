Submitted by Laura Young
The Camden hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System’s medical staff were recently honored through a $2,500 donation to the Miracle League of Camden County.
Established in 2011, the Miracle League Field, named Justin’s Miracle Field in honor of Justin Norris, promotes community support and sponsorship and provides the facilities that meet the unique needs of the Miracle League players and their families. Pictured are Camden hospital team members Jessica Wildes, R.N. and director of Patient Care Services, from left, Miracle League representative Ashley Lacoste, Dr. Thomas Whitesell Jr., chief of medical staff, and Erica Boyd, Cassey McCutcheon, Sarah Johnsen, Tish Fredericks and Mollie Norman of the Miracle League.