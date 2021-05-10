Submitted by Tiffany King
College of Coastal Georgia Senior Edward Asanion is ending his time at the college with not only his bachelor of science in health informatics, but also with the 2021 David Cowan Scholarship from the Georgia Chapter of Healthcare Informatics and Management Systems Society (GAHIMSS). GAHIMSS provides statewide leadership for the advancement and management of healthcare information and technology.
Asanion started at the college in spring 2019. He moved to the region from the San Francisco Bay Area in California.
He is a member of the Health Informatics Association at the college and plans to stay active with the club after graduation to help any prospective students.
Asanion is pictured on the far right with his family.