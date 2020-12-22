122220_healthbriefs-DAISY
Amber Geiger, R.N.

Geiger wins DAISY Award 

The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses to Amber Geiger, R.N., in recognition of the kindness and compassion she provides every day to her patients.

A health system team member since 2012, Geiger was nominated for the DAISY Award by a patient she cared for that was admitted to the hospital.

Geiger was presented with the DAISY Award by Christine Kipp, MBA, BSN, interim vice-president of patient care services, in front of her peers, health system leadership and physicians. She also received “A Healer’s Touch” sculpture, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa, and Grandy’s Sinnamon® Rolls, donated by owners, and siblings, Paul and Mary Kay Spence.

Nurse practitioner to hold book signing 

Nurse practitioner Serena Skinner recently published a book and will hold a signing from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. tomorrow at Island Lotus and Wellness, 664 Scranton Road, Brunswick. The book explores female sexual health. For more information, call 912-200-5043 or visit islandlotushealth.com.

New year wellness program offered 

Be Well Transformation, a wellness program offered by local yoga teacher Evan Watson, will be offered from Jan. 21 to April 8. The group will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays online to discuss goals and progress. The program will feature private guidance and support in the areas of sustainable habit building, self-reflection, Ayurveda, nutrition, meditation and herbalism. For more information, email flowintoyogallc@gmail.com or visit flowintoyoga.offeringtree.com

