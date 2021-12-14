Jekyll Lions Club hosts, plans next blood drive
The Jekyll Island Lions Club sponsored a Red Cross blood drive Nov. 18 at the Jekyll Presbyterian Church. The drive was a success, with 27 units collected. Up to 81 recipients will benefit with platelets, plasma and red blood cells from these donations.
The American Red Cross will be sending $10 gift certificates to all donors.
Volunteers supporting the drive were Rick Hoffman and Chuck McManus, Lois Weitz and Dave Palmer, Frank Mirasola and Howard Sculthorpe.
The next drive on Jekyll Island will be Jan. 20.
Parkinson’s Support Group to hold meeting
The initial meeting of the Parkinson Support Group was a success with more than 50 people whose lives are affected by Parkinson’s Disease attending.
The next meeting will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 6 at the St. Simons First United Church Chapel, 624 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island. For more information, email Tilman Blakely at ttbdogstyle@yahoo.com.
— The Brunswick News