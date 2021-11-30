Nurse honored
with DAISY Award
The Southeast Georgia Health System recently presented the DAISY Award® For Extraordinary Nurses to Christina Miller, R.N., in recognition of the kindness and compassion she provides every day to her patients.
She was nominated by one of her patients, Lillian Miller.
Created by the DAISY Foundation™— an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System — the DAISY Award was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and the patients’ family and friends.
Nurses can be nominated for The DAISY Award online at sghs.org/daisy-award, or nominations may be placed in DAISY boxes located throughout the Health System’s Brunswick and Camden campuses. A committee consisting of Health System team members, including clinical and non-clinical staff, leadership, medical staff and board members, review the nominations and determine the DAISY Award recipient(s). Awards are given monthly throughout the year.
SGHS receives recognition
Southeast Georgia Health System recently received recognition as a 2021 Own the Bone Star Performer for achieving an exceptional compliance rate on 10 prevention measures in the American Orthopedic Association’s® Own the Bone Program. This is the eighth year the health system has achieved this status.
In 2014, Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery, a strategic affiliate of the health system, implemented Own the Bone, a quality improvement program aimed to better identify, evaluate and treat patients that suffer from an osteoporosis or low bone density-related fragility fracture (a broken bone that results from a fall from standing height or less). The program, developed by the American Orthopedic Association, brings focus to the severe health implications of fragility fractures and the multi-faceted approach hospitals or clinics can employ to ensure these patients receive the most comprehensive care.
According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, up to 50 percent of all women and 25 percent of men over age 50 will sustain fragility fractures in their remaining lifetime. The American Bone Health Prevalence Report states that more people in the United States suffer a fragility fracture each year than are diagnosed with a heart attack, stroke or breast cancer combined and is projected to significantly increase as the population ages.
Dr. J. Melvin Deese Jr., board-certified orthopaedic surgeon at Summit Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Surgery.
— The Brunswick News