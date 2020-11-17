Wolfson’s Children’s
Hospital to hold virtual fundraiser
The 44th annual Art & Antiques Show benefiting Wolfson Children’s Hospital will be an online experience, accessible from any mobile device or computer from Jacksonville to Venice and all around the world. As is tradition, it will offer insight into antiques, inspired decor and star Wolfson Children’s Hospital patients in the Children’s Fashion Show. Virtually Venice will premiere at 10 a.m. on Dec. 4 and be available for viewing through Dec. 10.
Funds raised this year from the Art & Antiques Show will support a $4 million gift to endow programs, services and equipment for a state-of-the-art Neonatal Intensive Care Center, under construction as part of the new Critical Care Tower at Baptist Medical Center in downtown Jacksonville. The new Center is expected to open in February 2022.
Wolfson Children’s hospital operates a location in Brunswick. The link to the show is youtube.com/channel/UCQgeU9iEfMz1o38G6p1hCCQ/live.
World AIDS Day
event planned
The Coastal Health District will host its HIV Prevention Program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 Fourth St., Brunswick. Free testing and giveaways including gift cards, swag bags and self-protection kits will be offered while supplies last. HIV testing is always free at all health departments in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long and McIntosh counties. It is available Monday through Friday during regular health department hours of operation. Masks required and social distancing observed at the event.
— The Brunswick News