Glynn Health
Department revises COVID testing times
The Glynn County Health Department is changing its schedule of COVID-19 testing. It will now be as follows:
• From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Wednesday.
• From noon to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
• From 8 to 11 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday of the month. All testing is by appointment only. Those may be scheduled by calling 912-230-9744.
SGHS welcomes
new surgeon
Southeast Georgia Health System recently welcomed board-certified general surgeon Dr. Benjamin Asher Bograd, to Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-General Surgery, and to the Camden Campus medical staff. Bograd earned his medical degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Lewisburg, W.V. He completed his internship in general surgery at National Naval Medical Center and his residency at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
During his undergraduate and graduate school years, Bograd discovered his passion for the health care industry through nutrition and exercise science, but as his education continued, his interests rapidly turned clinical. He dove into medicine to make a larger impact on his patients’ health as a physician.
Considering his motivations for choosing a career in medicine, it’s no surprise that his approach to patient care is wholehearted and patient-centered.
Prior to joining the health system, Bograd served 12 years in the Navy. After leaving active duty, he began searching for a place to settle. On his wish list was a supportive community hospital with a breadth of patients, a charming town with a strong school system, close to an airport as his wife travels (pre COVID-19) often for her job, a military community, and after being stationed on the small island of Guam, they were looking forward to finding a home near the beach with warm weather and palm trees.
— The Brunswick News