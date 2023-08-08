The Southeast Georgia Health System Wellness on Wheels (WOW) is custom designed to make breast health care services accessible for all women in Southeast Georgia. It is a completely self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital 3D mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley and Long counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is similar to the health system’s imaging locations. It’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by health system radiologists; most insurances are accepted and financial assistance is available to patients who qualify.
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of August. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, call 912-466-5235.
The WOW’s upcoming schedule includes:
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
Blood drive
set for Aug. 23
Blood donors have the potential of touching up to three lives when donating blood. The Southeast Georgia Health System will host three opportunities to donate blood in August.
The Oneblood mobile unit will host a drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 23 and 30 at the health system’s Camden hospital, 2000 Dan Proctor Drive, St. Marys.
All donors will receive a $20 eGift Card and a Oneblood T-shirt. Appointments are encouraged, please visit oneblood.org/donate-now and use sponsor code #30948.
The Lifesouth blood bus will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 29 at the health system’s Brunswick hospital’s Outpatient Care Center parking lot, 2500 Starling St., Brunswick.
Donors will receive a $10 e-gift card, T-shirt, free cholesterol screening, and the satisfaction of saving lives in their community. Half of the units collected will be donated directly to Southeast Georgia Health System.
The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service and Keep Golden Isles Beautiful needs the community’s help counting insects and other pollinators as part of the 2023 Great Southeast Pollinator Census.