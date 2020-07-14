Camden County Health offering expanded testing

The Camden County Health Department is expanding its COVID-19 testing schedule and will now offer appointments for testing two days each week. Drive-thru testing will be available every Tuesday and Thursday morning at the Camden County Health Department at 905 Dilworth Street, St. Marys.

The call center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Soon, online scheduling through a self-service portal will also be available. To make an appointment, call 912-230-9744.

Anyone can be tested and there is no fee. If a person believes they have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, remember to quarantine at home for 14 days, and schedule an appointment for testing around the 10th day. Testing cannot be scheduled more than two weeks in advance.

For a list of free COVID-19 testing options through the Coastal Health District, visit covid19.gachd.org.

— The Brunswick News

