SGHS to host
blood drive
The Southeast Georgia Health System will partner with the American Red Cross to host a community blood drive from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 23 in the Kemble Conference Room, 3011 Kemble Avenue, adjacent to the Brunswick hospital. Social distancing protocols will be implemented and face masks will be required.
Individuals who would like to donate are asked to make an appointment online at RedCrossBlood.org and enter “sghsys” to schedule an appointment, or call 800-RED-CROSS (800-733-2767).
Donors can save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by reading and completing the RapidPass pre-donation health history questionnaire. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross blood donor app.
Wellness service coming to Brunswick
IV NutriPro, an IV hydration and wellness service, will be visiting the area July 16-18. The mobile concierge service offers immune system and energy boost. For details, email info@ivnutripro.com.
— The Brunswick News