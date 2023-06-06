Health fair
set for June 10
A Community Health Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 10 at Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church, 17 at Munro Street, Darien. There will be blood pressure checks, as well as dental and nutritional advice. It is free and open to all.
Coastal Care Partners holds ribbon cutting
Coastal Care Partners recently hosted a ribbon cutting for its new location on St. Simons Island.
It offers in-home care, nurse management and hybrid house call services. The company was founded by Amy and Scott Pierce of Savannah. The new location will be headed by Dallas Swick, a St. Simon’s Island native. For more information, visit www.coastalcarepartners.com
Pictured are Rachel Logan, administrative assistant, from left; Candice Rook, nurse care manager; Dallas Swick, executive director of the new location; and co-owners Amy and Scott Pierce.
WOW to
offer screenings
The WOW will provide mammograms at the following locations during the month of June. Note that all mammograms require a physician’s order.
It is a self-contained mobile health vehicle that features digital 3D mammography and travels to rural locations in Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Long and Brantley counties to offer breast imaging services.
The screening experience on the WOW is similar to the health system’s imaging locations: it’s staffed by female mammography technologists specially trained to perform breast imaging; all mammograms are read by health system radiologists; most insurances are accepted; financial assistance is available to patients who qualify. For information about low or no-cost mammograms for uninsured or low-income persons, call 912-466-5235.
• From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at the Glynn County Health Department, 2747 4th St., Brunswick. Call 912-264-3961 ext. 3249 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 13 at McKinney Community Health Center, 9355 N. Main St., Nahunta. Call 912-462-6222 for information and appointments.
• From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 17 at Community Health & Wellness Fair at Brunswick High School, 3885 Altama Ave, Brunswick. Call 912-466-5235 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 20 at IGA Supermarket, U.S. Hwy 84, Ludowici. Call 912-545-2107 ext. 233 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 to 2:30 p.m. June 22 at McKinney Community Health Center, 711 Charles Gillman Ave., Kingsland. Call 912-510-9728 for information and appointments.
• From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. June 27 at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Primary Care, 21300 Hwy 82, Waynesville. Call 912-466-5941 for information and appointments.
— The Brunswick News