Students offered volunteer opportunities
The Southeast Georgia Health System is offering volunteer opportunities for students. Those age 16-18 who have an interest in health care may earn 20 volunteer service hours by participating in the health system’s teen volunteer program.
Applications for the summer session, which begins in June, will be accepted through Friday. Teen volunteers must attend the volunteer orientation at the campus where they will be volunteering. The Brunswick hospital orientation is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 31 and the Camden hospital orientation is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 2.
Online applications are available at sghs.org/teen-volunteer. For additional information, contact the volunteer services department at 912-466-3157. A parent or guardian’s signature is required on the application.
NAMI holds
weekly meetings
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) hosts weekly support groups. The NAMI Connection group is for adults living with a mental illness. The NAMI Family group is for adults who have a family member with a mental illness. Both groups meet from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Southeast Georgia Health System Kemble Conference Center, 3011 Kemble Ave., Brunswick. These groups are confidential and led by trained facilitators. There is no charge to attend. They do not meet on holidays. For more information, visit namigoldenisles.com or call 912-580-9259.
— The Brunswick News