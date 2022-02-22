Southeast Georgia Health System honors volunteer
The Southeast Georgia Health System Volunteer Services recently announced Sherelyn “Sherri” Wade as the Camden hospital Fall Volunteer of the Quarter.
Wade has been a volunteer in the Camden hospital’s Gift Shop since 2019.
In her spare time, Wade and her husband, Carl, enjoy traveling to visit their kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She is also an avid book reader.
Pictured are Kathleen Worthin, president of the Camden hospital’s Volunteer Services, left, and Sherelyn “Sherri” Wade, Camden hospital Volunteer of the Quarter.
Lovesmart to host Community Youth Day
Lovesmart’s Community Youth Day will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 5 at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. Workshops will be offered for boys and girls ages 13 to 18.
Topics will include developing healthy relationships, hygiene, STI awareness, anatomy, dating violence and more. There will also be vendors, gift cards and snack stations. Participants will be treated to breakfast and lunch. Those interested in attending are asked to register at eventbrite.com.
— The Brunswick News